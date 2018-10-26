Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V receive Pedestal Edition

Cadillac wants to offer some exclusive features to its performance oriented clients, so is launching a special edition for both the ATS-V and CTS-V models. The special edition is called Pedestal and was launched to also celebrate first fifteen years (2004-18) of its Cadillac V-Series sub brand.





The limited-run models bid a grand farewell to the third generation of ultra-high-performance V-Series models, and open the next major chapter in the sub-brand’s story. In total, 300 Pedestal Editions will be built for sale in the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East.





The Pedestal Edition of the Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Super Sedan features a commemorative application of an all-new exterior color Bronze Sand Metallic, accented with Black Chrome trim and grille surround, V-Series forged light-alloy wheels in After Midnight finish over massive red Brembo brake calipers, creating a striking exterior presence. The Carbon Fiber Package, standard on every 2019 ATS-V Coupe, is also featured in the Pedestal Edition list of content for the CTS-V super sedan.





Highlighting the interior of the Pedestal Edition are RECARO race-inspired sport seats in Jet Black semi-aniline leather with new Light Wheat micro-suede inserts, carbon fiber interior trim with bronze threading, the racing-derived and fully-integrated Performance Data Recorder video-data system with COSWORTH Toolbox driver analysis software, the Rear Camera Mirror (CTS-V only) and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.





2019 will see Cadillac release the first-ever Cadillac CT6-V super sedan. The CT6-V is the largest V-Series model to-date. The CT6-V possesses a Cadillac estimated 550 horsepower thanks to its all-new Cadillac Blackwing Twin Turbo V8 engine, and spectacular traction as the first-ever V-Series model with all-wheel drive. Complementing the all-wheel drive system are all-wheel steering and a limited slip differential.





Ordering for the 2019 Cadillac V-Series Pedestal Edition begins the first week of November 2018, with production commencing later that month. MSRP pricing for the 2019 ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition starts at $77,090, and $102,590 for the 2019 CTS-V Pedestal Edition.













Tags: cadillac, cadillac ats-v, cadillac cts-v, cadillac cts-v pedestal edition, cadillac ats-v pedestal edition

Posted in Cadillac, New Vehicles