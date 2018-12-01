Home » News » Miscellaneous » Byton launches K-Byte Concept in LA

1 December 2018 05:05:30

More and more electric car manufacturers are trying to make an impression. Among them is Byton, an anonymous brand that will use this year Los Angeles Motor Show to debut the K-Byte Concept sedan. 

In its booth during the Los Angeles Auto Show, BYTON will also offer the first consumer test rides in the M-Byte Concept SUV, a production version of which is scheduled to launch in China in late 2019 and the U.S. and Europe by 2020.

BYTON's vehicles are smart devices on wheels, all featuring high-speed connectivity and the proprietary Shared Experience Display (SED), a full-dash, coast-to-coast screen that delivers an unmatched digital user experience.

BYTON's booth during the LA Auto Show will be transformed into a short test track that allows attendees to get up close with the vehicles and their groundbreaking technology and design. In addition, one-on-one appointments can be scheduled for media attendees to participate in test rides outside of the LA Convention Center.
BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future. Its crafted cars integrate advanced digital technologies to offer customers a smart, sage, comfortable and eco-friendly driving and mobility experience. BYTON aims to create a premium brand rooted in China that has a global reach. 




