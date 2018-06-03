By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced five-year plan. And this is the most important news: the company will focus on electrifying all of the corporation's brands and phasing out diesel engines.





According to Sergio Marchionne, the company intends to drop diesel engine options from its entire European lineup by 2021. FCA doesn't belive that there will be a bright future for the diesel and this is because of emissions regulations.





This move only applies to Europe for now, so there's no reason to worry about the Ram pickup trucks. But Ram will also get some mild-hybrid powertrains for the latest 1500 pickup. Fiat will launch four electrified models, Jeep will come with eight plug-in hybrid, while Maserati will sell electric Levante and Quattroporte. Alfa Romeo will also focus on plug-in hybrid and will introduce six models by 2022.





