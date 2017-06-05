Home » News » Buick » Buick LaCrosse will benefit from eAssist electrification

Buick LaCrosse will benefit from eAssist electrification

5 June 2017 18:17:13

It is very important to inspire confidence and the feeling of driving a clean car. Especially on the US market, where the rules are very strict. Buick learned this over the years and now is expanding its technological credentials by adding eAssist light electrification for the 2018 model. The combination of an electric motor with Buick’s latest 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivers.

This new eAssist system, when coupled with the four-cylinder engine, has a 19 percent increase in city fuel economy compared to the LaCrosse’s V6 and leverages a compact lithium-ion battery pack to provide benefits found in fully electric vehicles, such as torque-assisted launch, energy-saving regenerative braking and smooth stop/start. It will be the standard powertrain for the 2018 LaCrosse, which goes on sale this fall.

Compared to previous Buick eAssist executions, this newest iteration is more sophisticated, powerful and compact. With its 9 percent increase in overall torque, drivers get the responsiveness expected from a full-size sedan. In addition, the newest eAssist system is packaged to maintain the LaCrosse’s fold-down rear seat and ample trunk space.
Other notable updates to the 2018 Buick LaCrosse include expanded availability of AWD and an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission for V6 models.

By this time next year, five Buick models will offer this advanced transmission. In response to customer demand, Buick’s intelligent AWD with active twin clutch is now available on the Essence trim level.

In addition, the 2018 LaCrosse will have three new exterior color options: Satin Steel Metallic, Dark Slate Metallic and Red Quartz Tintcoat.



