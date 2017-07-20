Buick has officially unveiled the all-new Regal GS
Buick has officially revealed the 2018 Buick Regal GS model. The presentation took part after Opel unveiled the new Insignia GSi. Under the hood of the new Regal GS is a brand new V6 3.6 liter engine that can deliver 310 horsepower and 282 lb-ft peak of torque.
The unit comes with direct injection, cylinder deactivation and is matted to a nine-speed automatic transmission in standard. More than that, the 2018 Buick Regal GS has an intelligent all-wheel drive system.
According to Buick, the new model will come with the second-generaion of adaptive dampers that are capable of doing 500 adjustments per second.
On the outside, the US-based model comes with aggressive fron and rear bumpers, massive 19 inch alloy wheels and special Brembo brakes.
“With the all-new 2018 Regal GS, we set out to make a driver-focused, engaging and entertaining sport sedan without sacrificing the smooth ride and refined character expected of any modern Buick,” said Martin Hayes, chief engineer for the GS. “Our new V6 and nine-speed transmission, intelligent AWD and CDC all work to deliver excellent driving performance.”
According to Buick, the all-new Regals GS is available for order from 39,990 USD.
