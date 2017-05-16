Bugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai

Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no wonder the brand decided to expand its showroom network with the introduction of a new facility, its biggest until now.





The largest Bugatti showroom in the world is opening its doors on Sheikh Zayed Road in the centre of Dubai. The French super sports car manufacturer’s facility in Dubai is the 15th location in the brand’s global dealership network with the new award-winning brand design.





With 30 orders received for the Chiron, Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealership underscoring the high importance of the Arabian peninsula as one of Bugatti’s key sales markets. All in all, the region accounts for 26 percent of orders received for the Chiron. For the inauguration of the new luxury address on the Arabian Gulf, the world’s most powerful, fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive production super sports car travelled to Dubai before beginning its tour of the region.





Al Habtoor Motors has been the official dealer partner of the French luxury brand for the United Arab Emirates since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. It is here that we find the largest Veyron fleet, with about 55 vehicles.





Bugatti UAE has created a Bugatti world in Dubai for its demanding clients, with an area of 240 square metres.





It is not only the size of the dealership that is impressive. The entrance is also very imposing. It features the legendary Bugatti horseshoe. This design element, which can be found on a Bugatti’s radiator grille, is almost 4 metres high.





Inside the building customers and guests are welcomed into a specially designed lounge area equipped with furniture from the Bugatti Home Collection. Here, customers can configure their Chiron in a private atmosphere. The technical achievements and design of the Chiron are presented using exhibits and animations on large screens. In the heritage section, visitors can learn about the Bugatti brand values – Art, Forme, Technique.













