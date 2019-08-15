Bugatti EB110 succesor scheduled for August 16

Bugatti has published some teaser with a new model and now, the officials from Molsheim have come with a very surprising news. Friday, August 16, at 11:20 a.m. PDT/8:20 pm CEST during The Quail, Bugatti will unveil the EB110 succesor.





For now we don't know what kind of model it will be, but we are pretty sure that Bugatti won't come with an SUV. More than that, according to some rumors, there are some chances that this car might be a one-off model, just like the Divo. But all these are just rumors.





The car will be heavily inspired by the old EB110 SS and it will breath perfomance and luxury thorught all its parts. With all the official details and pictures we will come on August 16.

Tags: bugatti, bugatti eb110, bugatti eb110 ss

