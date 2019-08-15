Bugatti EB110 succesor scheduled for August 16
15 August 2019 03:42:50
Bugatti has published some teaser with a new model and now, the officials from Molsheim have come with a very surprising news. Friday, August 16, at 11:20 a.m. PDT/8:20 pm CEST during The Quail, Bugatti will unveil the EB110 succesor.
For now we don't know what kind of model it will be, but we are pretty sure that Bugatti won't come with an SUV. More than that, according to some rumors, there are some chances that this car might be a one-off model, just like the Divo. But all these are just rumors.
The car will be heavily inspired by the old EB110 SS and it will breath perfomance and luxury thorught all its parts. With all the official details and pictures we will come on August 16.
Related Specs
1994 Bugatti EB110 GTEngine: Quad Turbo 60o V12, Power: 455.6 kw / 611.0 bhp @ 8250 rpm, Torque: 650.8 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1992 Bugatti EB110 SSEngine: Quad Turbo 60 Degree V12, Power: 484.7 kw / 650.0 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 646.73 nm / 477 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
2006 Bugatti 16/4 VeyronEngine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm
2001 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron ConceptEngine: Quad Turbo W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm
2008 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Fbg par HermesEngine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm
