Bugatti Divo is true track car
26 August 2018 11:46:58
|Tweet
Bugatti has unveiled the all-new Divo during the Moterey Car Week in California. Even thought the car is based on the Chiron, the Divo is a different breed. While the Chiron was designed to deliver luxury while traveling with sheer speed, the Divo is a track beast.
According to Bugatti, the Divo is 8 seconds quicker than the Chiron on the Nardo test track. The Divo has 35 kilograms less and it still uses the quad-turbo 8.0 liter engine that can be found on the Chiron.
The Bugatti deisgners have take the Divo to another era. The car is more aerodynamic and instead of delivering an impressive top speed, the Divo can run throught corners very, very fast. So, the Divo will top out at 380 km/h while the Chiron can do 420 km/h. But as we previously said, on the Nardo, the Divo is a beast. Check out this gallery with the new Bugatti Divo.
Bugatti Divo is true track car Photos (7 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1922 Bugatti Type 29/30 IndianapolisEngine: Inline-8, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...
Custom Cars
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Future Cars
Renault names its new crossover Arkana
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
Market News
Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...