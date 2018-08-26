Bugatti Divo is true track car

Bugatti has unveiled the all-new Divo during the Moterey Car Week in California. Even thought the car is based on the Chiron, the Divo is a different breed. While the Chiron was designed to deliver luxury while traveling with sheer speed, the Divo is a track beast.





According to Bugatti, the Divo is 8 seconds quicker than the Chiron on the Nardo test track. The Divo has 35 kilograms less and it still uses the quad-turbo 8.0 liter engine that can be found on the Chiron.





The Bugatti deisgners have take the Divo to another era. The car is more aerodynamic and instead of delivering an impressive top speed, the Divo can run throught corners very, very fast. So, the Divo will top out at 380 km/h while the Chiron can do 420 km/h. But as we previously said, on the Nardo, the Divo is a beast. Check out this gallery with the new Bugatti Divo.

Tags: 2019 bugatti divo, bugatti divo, divo

Posted in Bugatti, New Vehicles