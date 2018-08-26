Home » News » Bugatti » Bugatti Divo is true track car

Bugatti Divo is true track car

26 August 2018 11:46:58

Bugatti has unveiled the all-new Divo during the Moterey Car Week in California. Even thought the car is based on the Chiron, the Divo is a different breed. While the Chiron was designed to deliver luxury while traveling with sheer speed, the Divo is a track beast. 

According to Bugatti, the Divo is 8 seconds quicker than the Chiron on the Nardo test track. The Divo has 35 kilograms less and it still uses the quad-turbo 8.0 liter engine that can be found on the Chiron. 

The Bugatti deisgners have take the Divo to another era. The car is more aerodynamic and instead of delivering an impressive top speed, the Divo can run throught corners very, very fast. So, the Divo will top out at 380 km/h while the Chiron can do 420 km/h. But as we previously said, on the Nardo, the Divo is a beast. Check out this gallery with the new Bugatti Divo.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Bugatti, New Vehicles

Bugatti Divo is true track car Photos (7 photos)
  • Bugatti Divo is true track car
  • Bugatti Divo is true track car
  • Bugatti Divo is true track car
  • Bugatti Divo is true track car

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. This is the all-new 2019 BMW Z4

    This is the all-new 2019 BMW Z4

  2. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has 770 HP and is the king of the Nurburgring

    Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has 770 HP and is the king of the Nurburgring

  3. Bugatti Divo is true track car

    Bugatti Divo is true track car

  4.  
  5. Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is here

    Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is here

  6. SSC Tuatara is a 1.750 HP monster

    SSC Tuatara is a 1.750 HP monster

  7. Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow - the future of sportscar

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow - the future of sportscar

Related Specs

  1. 1922 Bugatti Type 29/30 Indianapolis

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble BeachInfinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...

Custom Cars

Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kitFord Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...

Future Cars

Renault names its new crossover ArkanaRenault names its new crossover Arkana
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...

Market News

Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plantVolkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and UpVolkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...

Various News

Hyundai N performance brand plans detailedHyundai N performance brand plans detailed
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run videoVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
Copyright CarSession.com