Bugatti Chiron reaches its first US client

After the success of the Veyron, who managed to be regarded as one of the fastest cars on the planet for the last ten years, Bugatti is now delivering its follower, the Chiron. The hypercar is now ready to reach its first customers in the United States, one of Bugatti's biggest markets.





The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2017 offered the ideal backdrop for the delivery of the first Bugatti Chiron to a customer in the US.





Following Europe, North America is the second most important sales market for the luxury brand from Molsheim. Almost 30 percent of all the orders received for the Bugatti Chiron come from this region. The price in the US market is $2.9 million including shipping, duties, taxes and charges. The Chiron series is limited to 500 vehicles. More than half of the total series has already been sold throughout the world.





The first US Chiron has a yellow and black colour scheme. The front of the vehicle is patented in bright yellow and the rear in black “Nocturne”.





The “Classique” wheels, the Bugatti horseshoe emblem and the trim part of the prominent side line are also painted yellow.





The distinctive two-tone colour scheme is continued by the full leather equipment of the interior. Yellow leather is used on the insides of the seats, the armrest on the centre console, the door trims and the C-shaped dividing line in the passenger compartment in contrast to the rest of the interior, which features “Beluga Black” leather.













Tags: bugatti, bugatti chiron, first us bugatti chiron, bugatti chiron us pricing

Posted in Bugatti, New Vehicles