Bugatti Chiron reaches 100th unit produced
23 May 2018 18:16:54
Bugatti is one of the most exclusive car manufacturers around the world. So the production of Veyron or Chiron is a real individualized process.
Bugatti is celebrating the production and delivery of the 100th Chiron. This week, the car left “L‘Atelier“ at Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, Alsace, where the 1,500 PS super sports car has been hand-crafted since the end of 2016.
The 100th Chiron goes to a customer from the Arabian Peninsula, who has opted for an especially attractive configuration. The outer skin of the car consists entirely of dark blue carbon, supplied with a matt finish for the first time. The paintwork of the iconic Bugatti side line in Italian red and the wheels in mink black creates a pronounced contrast. In the full-leather interior, red is the dominant colour. The price of this car is about €2.85 million net.
Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles, congratulated the owner: “I find the 100th Chiron especially pleasing. It is dynamic and elegant in equal measure.”
With extremely well-filled order books, production of the Chiron is running at full speed. About 70 cars leave the Bugatti factory every year. Only 500 Chiron vehicles in total will be produced.
