Bugatti Chiron - Not to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye

Our colleagues from Drive Tribe managed to get their hands on the new Bugatti Chiron. The Molsheim based hypercar is a beast, it is phenomenal and it can run from zero to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye.

If you don't believe us you can watch the video below. The second video added to this article is the full review with the all-new Bugatti Chiron. Enjoy!

Tags: bugatti chiron, bugatti chiron acceleration, bugatti chiron review

Posted in Bugatti, Videos

Source: Bugatti