Bugatti Chiron - Not to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye
27 March 2017 14:57:16
Our colleagues from Drive Tribe managed to get their hands on the new Bugatti Chiron. The Molsheim based hypercar is a beast, it is phenomenal and it can run from zero to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye.
If you don't believe us you can watch the video below. The second video added to this article is the full review with the all-new Bugatti Chiron. Enjoy!
