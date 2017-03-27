Home » News » Bugatti » Bugatti Chiron - Not to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye

Bugatti Chiron - Not to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye

27 March 2017 14:57:16

Our colleagues from Drive Tribe managed to get their hands on the new Bugatti Chiron. The Molsheim based hypercar is a beast, it is phenomenal and it can run from zero to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye.
 
If you don't believe us you can watch the video below. The second video added to this article is the full review with the all-new Bugatti Chiron. Enjoy!
 
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Bugatti, Videos

Source: Bugatti

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bugatti Chiron - Not to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye

    Bugatti Chiron - Not to 350 km/h in a blink of an eye

  2. This Lamborghini Huracan can be yours for just 5 bucks

    This Lamborghini Huracan can be yours for just 5 bucks

  3. These are the best used AMGs you can buy

    These are the best used AMGs you can buy

  4.  
  5. Skoda Vision E Concept previews the Kodiaq Coupe

    Skoda Vision E Concept previews the Kodiaq Coupe

  6. Seat reaches record profit in 2016

    Seat reaches record profit in 2016

  7. 2017 Infiniti Q50 gets refreshed

    2017 Infiniti Q50 gets refreshed

Related Specs

  1. 1922 Bugatti Type 29/30 Indianapolis

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  2. 1999 Bugatti 18/3 Chiron Concept

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm

  3. 1914 Bugatti Type 23 Torpedo

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 13.4 kw / 18.0 bhp @ 2500 rpmN/A

  4. 1925 Bugatti Type 30 Torpedo

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 3800 rpmN/A

  5. 1923 Bugatti Type 32 Tank

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 4000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debutVolkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one yearBugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night visionFord introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Copyright CarSession.com