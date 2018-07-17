Bugatti Chiron Divo announced

To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called Divo and created for just a selected number of clients.





Bugatti is working on a new model, the Bugatti Divo, named after Albert Divo, the French racing driver who won the famous Targa Florio race on a mountainous circuit in Sicily for Bugatti twice in the late 1920s.





Based on the requirements for such a race, the Bugatti Divo will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and gforces. The result will be outstanding handling properties and the dynamic character of the car will be underlined by a new, strong design language.





“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.





With the Divo, Bugatti is reviving its coachbuilding tradition. In the first decades of its history, the French luxury brand had considerable success with bodies designed in-house under the leadership of Jean Bugatti and installed on existing chassis.





The Divo is being made in a limited series of only 40 vehicles. The net price is €5 million. Bugatti plans to unveil the Divo as a world premiere on 24 August 2018.









