Home » News » Bugatti » Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

11 September 2017 10:07:58

When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar is a W16 8.0 quad-turbo unit that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h is done in just 2.5 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 420 km/h. 

But Bugatti wanted to do something special. The brand put Juan Pablo Montoya behind the wheel and ask him to do a special 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run. And he did it. 

Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds Photos
The test was supervised by SGS specialists and the Chiron manged to do this run in 41.96 seconds. The car coverd 3.112 kilometers. The acceleration from 0 to 400 km/h was done in 32.6 seconds and the car needed just 460 meters to stop from 400 km/h. And this is very impressive.

 “Bugatti is the first car brand that not only calculates how fast a car can go from zero to 400 to zero on a computer. We actually drove it. Where others are satisfied with theory, we validate our data with real-life values. Just like we did with the Chiron”, said Wolfgang Dürheimer, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Bugatti, Various News

Source: Bugatti

Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds Photos (7 photos)
  • Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
  • Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
  • Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
  • Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details

    2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details

  2. Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

    Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

  3. Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer: The sporty face of a station wagon

    Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer: The sporty face of a station wagon

  4.  
  5. BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details

    BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details

  6. Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is here and it has 730 horsepower

    Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is here and it has 730 horsepower

  7. 2018 Nissan Leaf is here - More range and new technologies

    2018 Nissan Leaf is here - More range and new technologies

Related Specs

  1. 1922 Bugatti Type 29/30 Indianapolis

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  2. 1926 Bugatti Type 40

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  3. 2006 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm

  4. 2001 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Concept

    Engine: Quad Turbo W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

  5. 2008 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Fbg par Hermes

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

New Vehicles

2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...

Concept Cars

Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor ShowKia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sledLand Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same videoSUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
Copyright CarSession.com