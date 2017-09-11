Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar is a W16 8.0 quad-turbo unit that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h is done in just 2.5 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 420 km/h.





But Bugatti wanted to do something special. The brand put Juan Pablo Montoya behind the wheel and ask him to do a special 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run. And he did it.





The test was supervised by SGS specialists and the Chiron manged to do this run in 41.96 seconds. The car coverd 3.112 kilometers. The acceleration from 0 to 400 km/h was done in 32.6 seconds and the car needed just 460 meters to stop from 400 km/h. And this is very impressive.





“Bugatti is the first car brand that not only calculates how fast a car can go from zero to 400 to zero on a computer. We actually drove it. Where others are satisfied with theory, we validate our data with real-life values. Just like we did with the Chiron”, said Wolfgang Dürheimer, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

