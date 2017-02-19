Bugatti Chiron can do 0-250-0 mph in under 60 seconds

Bugatti Chiron is a legend, but we don't have a lot of details about its performance. But our colleague Dan Prosser from Evo claims in a tweet that Wolfgang Durheimer, Bugatti's chief, that Chiron can do 0-250-0 mph in under 60 seconds. And this is pretty impressive, no?





For example, a modified Ford GT did a run from 0 - 186 - 0 mph in just 30.3 seconds. And this happened in 2009. More than that, in 2011, a Koenigsegg Agera R went from 0 - 200 - 0 mph in just 24.96 seconds. So the performance claimed Durheimer is plausible.





As a reminder, the Bugatti Chiron has a W16 8.0 liter quad-turbo engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm peak of torque. The not from 100 km/h is done in 2.5 seconds, while the run to 200 km/h is delivered in 6.5 seconds. More than that, zero to 300 km/h was clocked in 13.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 420 km/h, but the car can run up to 463 km/h.





