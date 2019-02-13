Bugatti Chiron 110 Ans special edition
13 February 2019 16:17:09
Bugatti is one of the few automotive brands that reached over 100 years of tradition. This year is celebrating 110 years since its first model and is marking this fantastic anniversary with a special edition of the Chiron Sport limited to 20 cars. This new edition is not only extremely exclusive but also pays tribute to France.
The new Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” bears one of the most famous symbols of a proud nation. The French tricolour “Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge”, with its colours of blue, white and red, decorates the body and interiors at several points and harmonizes perfectly with the extraordinary Chiron Sport. The flag originally symbolized the union between monarch and people in the phase of the constitutional monarchy. Since the end of the monarchy, it has represented the French Revolution with its famous ideals of liberty (blue), equality (white) and fraternity (red).
The body and the front end are made from carbon fibre and the Bugatti line and the typical Bugatti radiator from aluminium. The matt Steel Blue paintwork at the rear of the car, produced in a complex process, has a sheen like hot-rolled steel. The typical Bugatti line, the dominant “C” surrounding the passenger compartment, is also painted Steel Blue. The front end consists of exposed carbon fibre in Steel Blue Carbon, once again a matt colour suggestive of steel.
The two-tone colour scheme is reminiscent of historic models: in the 1920s, this type of paintwork was a sign of luxury and exclusiveness, while it now signals a sporting character and high technological competence. In the case of the Chiron “110 ans Bugatti”, the colour scheme divides the bodywork into the monocoque and engine compartment.
Behind the alloy wheels painted in “Nocturne” matt black, the bright blue (French Racing Blue) brake calipers are visible. To obtain an immaculate finish, the aluminium filler cap is sandblasted and hand-polished.
The “110 ans Bugatti” emblem, with the French flag running vertically through the logo, features at the centre of the cap.
The French tricolour also features at several points in the interior of the “110 ans Bugatti” special edition. These include the two headrests and the back rests of the sports seats, decorated by high-quality embroidery with the French flag in a vertical position, and the 12 o’clock mark on the leather steering wheel. The sports steering wheel combines matt carbon fibre with a blue leather cover.
