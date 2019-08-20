Bugatti Centodieci is here with 1600 HP and 8 million Euros price tag

Bugatti unveiled the Centodieci during the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The new model developed by the Molsheim based car manufacturer draws its inspiration from the mighty EB110.





As you may have read, this year Bugatti is celebratin its 110th birthday and also the 30th anniversary of the EB110. And the Centodieci is the French-based manufacturer's gift to itself.





On the front part of the car we see a different layout. The grille is bigger, there is a new spoiler and some different air intakes. Also, the manufacturer's logo was moved to the bonnet. On the side of the car there are five air intakes instead of the C-shaped pillar.





Under the bonnet is the same W16 8.0 liter quad-turbo engine which now can deliver 1.600 horsepower. As a result, the Bugatti Centodieci can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, while the not to 200 km/h is done in 6.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 380 km/h.

