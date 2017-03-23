Home » News » Bugatti » Bugatti awarded best stand design at Geneva Motor Show

Bugatti awarded best stand design at Geneva Motor Show

23 March 2017 15:02:26

Geneva Motor Show closed its gates on March 19th after two weeks dedicated to automotive fan all over the world. 

At this year’s Geneva International Motor Show, Bugatti has received an award for its stand design. In the opinion of a jury consisting of communications and publicity specialists of the Club de publicité et de communication de Genève (CPG), the French super sports car manufacturer had the best stand at the show.

The jury found the efficient design in a small exhibition area, the quality of workmanship and the details of the stand convincing. For this achievement, Bugatti received the 14th creativity Award of the CPG. 

The sole star of the stand was the 1,500 PS Chiron. 250 of these vehicles, which are being produced in a limited series of 500 units, have already been ordered. Two weeks ago, the first vehicles were delivered to customers.
The jury was impressed by the intelligent way in which Bugatti’s presentation succeeded in standing out from the other exhibitors despite its comparatively small area and free positioning in the hall. Especially the curved roof was found to be convincing. The curves were arranged around a light shaft which illuminated the sole model on the stand, the Bugatti Chiron, with a bright beam. 

The curved structure surrounding the customer area and the quality of workmanship were other key criteria for the award.



