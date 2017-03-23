Bugatti awarded best stand design at Geneva Motor Show
23 March 2017 15:02:26
|Tweet
Geneva Motor Show closed its gates on March 19th after two weeks dedicated to automotive fan all over the world.
At this year’s Geneva International Motor Show, Bugatti has received an award for its stand design. In the opinion of a jury consisting of communications and publicity specialists of the Club de publicité et de communication de Genève (CPG), the French super sports car manufacturer had the best stand at the show.
The jury found the efficient design in a small exhibition area, the quality of workmanship and the details of the stand convincing. For this achievement, Bugatti received the 14th creativity Award of the CPG.
The sole star of the stand was the 1,500 PS Chiron. 250 of these vehicles, which are being produced in a limited series of 500 units, have already been ordered. Two weeks ago, the first vehicles were delivered to customers.
The jury was impressed by the intelligent way in which Bugatti’s presentation succeeded in standing out from the other exhibitors despite its comparatively small area and free positioning in the hall. Especially the curved roof was found to be convincing. The curves were arranged around a light shaft which illuminated the sole model on the stand, the Bugatti Chiron, with a bright beam.
The curved structure surrounding the customer area and the quality of workmanship were other key criteria for the award.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1930 Bugatti Type 45 Bi MotorN/A, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A
2006 Bugatti 16/4 VeyronEngine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm
2001 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron ConceptEngine: Quad Turbo W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm
2008 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Fbg par HermesEngine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm
2009 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Grand SportEngine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.4 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250.1 nm / 922 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...