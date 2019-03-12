Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva

2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something special. Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition, was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show.





The new wristwatch commemorates the extraordinary collaboration enjoyed by Bentley Motors and Breitling since 2003. Both brands share a commitment to the highest quality, exquisite craftsmanship, outstanding performance and unrivalled luxury.





Breitling CEO Georges Kern said the new watch reflected the values his brand shares with the legendary British automaker: “We’re proud of our partnership with Bentley. Both companies are known for quality, performance, and design excellence, and both are built on powerful legacies. The Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition is a celebration of Bentley’s history, its luxury, and its incredible racing pedigree as well as its important, intimate connection to Breitling.”





Breitling’s partnership with Bentley Motors can be traced back to 2002, when the iconic automobile brand was designing its legendary Continental GT, which defined a new type of Grand Tourer on the global stage.





Bentley commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock that would reflect the unparalleled luxury, peerless quality, and extraordinary performance of the new GT, which debuted in Paris in 2003. Throughout the next decade, both brands worked together to create exquisite timepieces and special edition cars that cemented the strength of the relationship. In 2018, Breitling introduced the Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley British Racing Green, a striking wristwatch with a distinctive British racing green dial.





Produced in 18k red gold and stainless steel versions, the new Premier Centenary Limited Edition offers outstanding design features. The elegant and unique wooden brown burl elm dial with black subdials (a chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock and a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock) is particularly eye-catching.





The contrasting subdials indicate that the watches are powered by Breitling’s flagship Manufacture Caliber 01. The in-house mechanical movement delivers an impressive power reserve of approximately 70-hours.





The movement is visible through a unique transparent caseback featuring a Bentley logo. The 18k red gold version is engraved with a “ONE OF 200” inscription while the steel version is inscribed “ONE OF 1000”, confirmation of the edition sizes for the watches.





The Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition is a COSC-certified chronometer, an independent confirmation of its precision.









Tags: bentley, bentley watch, bentley centenary watch, breitling premier bentley centenary limited edition, breitling, breitling bentley

Posted in Bentley, Various News