Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
12 March 2019 18:33:18
|Tweet
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something special. Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition, was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show.
The new wristwatch commemorates the extraordinary collaboration enjoyed by Bentley Motors and Breitling since 2003. Both brands share a commitment to the highest quality, exquisite craftsmanship, outstanding performance and unrivalled luxury.
Breitling CEO Georges Kern said the new watch reflected the values his brand shares with the legendary British automaker: “We’re proud of our partnership with Bentley. Both companies are known for quality, performance, and design excellence, and both are built on powerful legacies. The Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition is a celebration of Bentley’s history, its luxury, and its incredible racing pedigree as well as its important, intimate connection to Breitling.”
Breitling’s partnership with Bentley Motors can be traced back to 2002, when the iconic automobile brand was designing its legendary Continental GT, which defined a new type of Grand Tourer on the global stage.
Bentley commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock that would reflect the unparalleled luxury, peerless quality, and extraordinary performance of the new GT, which debuted in Paris in 2003. Throughout the next decade, both brands worked together to create exquisite timepieces and special edition cars that cemented the strength of the relationship. In 2018, Breitling introduced the Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley British Racing Green, a striking wristwatch with a distinctive British racing green dial.
Produced in 18k red gold and stainless steel versions, the new Premier Centenary Limited Edition offers outstanding design features. The elegant and unique wooden brown burl elm dial with black subdials (a chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock and a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock) is particularly eye-catching.
The contrasting subdials indicate that the watches are powered by Breitling’s flagship Manufacture Caliber 01. The in-house mechanical movement delivers an impressive power reserve of approximately 70-hours.
The movement is visible through a unique transparent caseback featuring a Bentley logo. The 18k red gold version is engraved with a “ONE OF 200” inscription while the steel version is inscribed “ONE OF 1000”, confirmation of the edition sizes for the watches.
The Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition is a COSC-certified chronometer, an independent confirmation of its precision.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train SeriesEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
2005 Bentley Continental Flying SpurEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur SpeedEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm
2003 Bentley Continental GTEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2006 Bentley Continental GTCEngine: W12, Power: 411 kw / 551 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
Jaguar I-Pace won the European Car of the Year 2019 award
The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won ...
The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won ...
Motorsports
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...