Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 watch introduced

After Bentley amazed everyone with the introduction of the new Continental Supersports, the fastest Bentley ever created, it was Breitling's turn to make a statement and celebrate its long time partner.





The Swiss watch manufacturer introduced a new chronograph the Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 – to celebrate the launch of the new Continental Supersports.





A titanium case – inspired by the titanium exhaust option available on the Continental Supersports – provides a tactile reminder of the landmark car’s performance credentials. The lightweight case frames a dial in carbonfibre, a material featured strongly in many details of the Continental Supersports. A double-layer red-edged and lined black rubber strap completes the look.





For the first time, a Breitling for Bentley chronograph features an electronic movement. The Bentley Supersports B55 features a new version of Breitling’s in-house B55 connected calibre.





In addition to the lap timer and electronic tachymeter, the B55 features three additional exclusive functions.





The ‘Chrono Rally’ setting can record up to 30 rally stages, complete with the departure date, the start time and duration of each stage – as well as intermediate times for each stage – while automatically adding in any penalties incurred.





Chrono Race’ mode is designed for track races and enables the wearer to record the split times for each lap and calculate the average lap speed. Finally, the ‘Regularity Rally’ function (useful in competitions in which the objective is to cover a given distance in a specified time) enables the wearer to predefine target times (or intermediate times) from the total, and then check at the press of a button whether these goals are being achieved.









