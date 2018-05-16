Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Mercedes-Benz is the only premium car manufacturer that has a pickup truck in its offer. For those who want some more power, Brabus has the answer. The German tuner has picked the 2.3 liter diesel engine with 190 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque.





Thanks to an upgrade pack, the car is now able to deliver 211 horsepower and 510 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 11.3 seconds.





For the outside, Brabus has prepared new lights on the roof and for the front spoiler, a revised grille and massive 20 inch wheels. Inside the cabin, some of the accessories have been replaced with aluminium ones while the trim can be ordered with more colors.





According to Brabus, in a very short time we will see a performance pack for the V6 3.0 liter diesel engine.

