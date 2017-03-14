Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4
14 March 2017
If the already legendar Mercedes G 500 4x4² is not exclusive enough for you, then you should go to Brabus and ask them to create you one of the most exagerated vehicles on Earth.
Based on the Mercedes G 500 4x4², the engineers and designers of BRABUS developed a cross-country vehicle with an output of 404.8 kW / 550 HP (542 bhp) with "ADVENTURE" designation.
This is guaranteed by a V8 engine, which accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62mph) in just 6.7 seconds. Due to the off-road tires, the top speed is limited electronically to 210 km/h (130 mph).
A BRABUS special Light Slate Gray paint finish, an electronically adjustable special suspension, and expedition-ready accessories further boost the appearance of the all-wheel-drive vehicle. The interior is refined with an exclusive BRABUS fine leather Mastik leather/Alcantara interior, whose choice of colors follows the paint finish of the BRABUS 550 ADVENTURE 4x4².
Striking at the front is the combination of front bumper guard, underride guard and winch. Robust wire mesh protects the black-tinted BRABUS xenon headlights and the turn indicators on the fender. In concert with the daytime running lights, which are mounted using special front bumper attachments, the newly designed lamps replace the production lighting components at the front.
The BRABUS bodywork conversion also includes a rear bumper with integrated fog and backup lamps as well as a central deflector. Carbon covers with a matte finish for the door mirrors round off the martial appearance of the extreme off-roader.
