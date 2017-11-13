Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650

I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this is why, Brabus comes with a performance pack for the Stuttgart-based model.





Named Brabus 900, the package offers 900 horsepower and 1.500 Nm peak of torque. The engine was modified from 6.0 to 6.3 liters and was fitted with new turbocharges, crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and exhaust system. Also, the guys from Brabus will offer some visual and aerodynamic upgrades.





According to Brabus, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 with their package will run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at over 217 miler per hour.

Tags: brabus 900, mercedes-maybach s650

