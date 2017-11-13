Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
13 November 2017 11:20:36
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this is why, Brabus comes with a performance pack for the Stuttgart-based model.
Named Brabus 900, the package offers 900 horsepower and 1.500 Nm peak of torque. The engine was modified from 6.0 to 6.3 liters and was fitted with new turbocharges, crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and exhaust system. Also, the guys from Brabus will offer some visual and aerodynamic upgrades.
According to Brabus, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 with their package will run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at over 217 miler per hour.
BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
This is the new Land Cruiser FJ Company Signature Edition
The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
