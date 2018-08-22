BMW Z4 First Edition - new teasers

The new generation BMW Z4 will be officially unveiled tomorrow, but until than we have managed to get another teaser pictures with the new roadster.





As you would imagine, the model looks pretty damn close to the concept that was shown last year during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.





The new BMW Z4 will use multiple powertrains but the base version will be called sDrive20i. There will also be an sDrive30i that will come with a turbocharged 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 250 horsepower.





Because BMW will not provide a proper Z4 M, the only variant will be the Z4 M40i which will get the 3.0 liter turbocharged engine that will be able to deliver 382 horsepower in the US and 335 HP in the Europe due to the new recent remissions regulations.

