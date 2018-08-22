BMW Z4 First Edition - new teasers
22 August 2018 13:26:19
The new generation BMW Z4 will be officially unveiled tomorrow, but until than we have managed to get another teaser pictures with the new roadster.
As you would imagine, the model looks pretty damn close to the concept that was shown last year during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
The new BMW Z4 will use multiple powertrains but the base version will be called sDrive20i. There will also be an sDrive30i that will come with a turbocharged 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 250 horsepower.
Because BMW will not provide a proper Z4 M, the only variant will be the Z4 M40i which will get the 3.0 liter turbocharged engine that will be able to deliver 382 horsepower in the US and 335 HP in the Europe due to the new recent remissions regulations.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Mercedes-Benz is the only premium car manufacturer that has a pickup truck in its offer. For those who want some more power, Brabus has the answer. The ...
Future Cars
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Market News
McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers
What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren ...
Gadgets
Polestar upgrades AWD system on Volvo cars
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Various News
Thierry Henry returns as brand ambassador for Renault
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
