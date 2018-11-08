BMW Z4 enters production

BMW has announced today that the all-new BMW Z4 entered production in Austria. As you probably heard, the new German roadster is made at Magna Steyr plant in Graz.





The new 2019 BMW Z4 can be ordered only with petrol units. We have three different choices. The new BMW Z4 M40i can sprint from zero to 62mph in 4.6 seconds and has a combined fuel consumption of 38.7mpg, equating to CO2 emissions of 165g/km. The choice of engines for the new BMW Z4 is rounded off by a pair of new four-cylinder units. Both have a capacity of 2.0 litres and likewise set new standards in terms of power delivery, efficiency and emissions. The output of both engines has been increased by 13hp over their predecessors.





The engine under the bonnet of the new BMW Z4 sDrive30i delivers its maximum output of 258hp, while peak torque of 400Nm is available. The result is a zero to 62mph sprint time of 5.4 seconds.





The maximum output of 197hp developed by the new BMW Z4 sDrive20i between 4,500 and 6,500rpm and peak torque propels the car to 62mph from rest in 6.6 seconds. No matter what engine you'll pick, the German car manufacturer will offer an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission as standard.

