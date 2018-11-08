BMW Z4 enters production
8 November 2018 14:44:01
BMW has announced today that the all-new BMW Z4 entered production in Austria. As you probably heard, the new German roadster is made at Magna Steyr plant in Graz.
The new 2019 BMW Z4 can be ordered only with petrol units. We have three different choices. The new BMW Z4 M40i can sprint from zero to 62mph in 4.6 seconds and has a combined fuel consumption of 38.7mpg, equating to CO2 emissions of 165g/km. The choice of engines for the new BMW Z4 is rounded off by a pair of new four-cylinder units. Both have a capacity of 2.0 litres and likewise set new standards in terms of power delivery, efficiency and emissions. The output of both engines has been increased by 13hp over their predecessors.
The engine under the bonnet of the new BMW Z4 sDrive30i delivers its maximum output of 258hp, while peak torque of 400Nm is available. The result is a zero to 62mph sprint time of 5.4 seconds.
The maximum output of 197hp developed by the new BMW Z4 sDrive20i between 4,500 and 6,500rpm and peak torque propels the car to 62mph from rest in 6.6 seconds. No matter what engine you'll pick, the German car manufacturer will offer an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission as standard.
2003 BMW Z4 3.0iEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2005 BMW Z4 Coupe ConceptEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M CoupeEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport VersionEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M RoadsterEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 355.22 nm / 262 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
