BMW Z4 Concept - First official video

BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage.





As you can remember, the BMW Z4 Coupe is annoucing the debut of a new roadster model which is developed with some help from Toyota. As a result, BMW will resurect the Z4, while Toyota will bring back the Supra.





On the design side, the BMW Z4 comes with a shorter bonnet and crisp overhangs ensure the driver sits closer to the center of the car than in previous BMW roadsters. As a result, the car is more sporty and offers a more agile feel.





You can also admire the special kidney-grille, the outiline of the car which follows a distinct wedge shape and the large domes which are streched out from the cabin.









Source: BMW