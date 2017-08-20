BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
20 August 2017 04:00:08
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage.
As you can remember, the BMW Z4 Coupe is annoucing the debut of a new roadster model which is developed with some help from Toyota. As a result, BMW will resurect the Z4, while Toyota will bring back the Supra.
On the design side, the BMW Z4 comes with a shorter bonnet and crisp overhangs ensure the driver sits closer to the center of the car than in previous BMW roadsters. As a result, the car is more sporty and offers a more agile feel.
You can also admire the special kidney-grille, the outiline of the car which follows a distinct wedge shape and the large domes which are streched out from the cabin.
Related Specs
2005 BMW Z4 Coupe ConceptEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2003 BMW Z4 3.0iEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M CoupeEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport VersionEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M RoadsterEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 355.22 nm / 262 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
