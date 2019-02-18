BMW X7 - fist official commercial

A few months ago, BMW unveiled the all-new X7. The X7 got its first generation on order to compete with the mighty Mercedes-Benz GLS.





Now, the German car manufacturer has published the first video commercial of the new X7. During the video, the driver of the German SUV is tranformed into an everyday super hero. But BMW sais every X7 driver can become a hero.





As a reminder, the new X7 is the largest SUV in the Bavarian car manufacturer line-up. It is 5,151 millimetres in length, 2,000 millimetres wide and 1,805 millimetres tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,105 millimetres. Seven seats as standard but the middle row can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option. Boot capacity can be expanded from 326 litres to a maximum 2,120 litres.





Engine line-up: 3.0 liter petrol unit with 340 HP and 450 Nm; V8 4.4 liter petrol unit with 463 HP and 650 Nm; 3.0 liter diesel unit with 265 HP and 620, 3.0 liter diesel unit with 400 HP and 760 Nm. All engines are matted to an eight speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

Tags: bmw, bmw suv, bmw x7, x7

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles