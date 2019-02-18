BMW X7 - fist official commercial
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the all-new X7. The X7 got its first generation on order to compete with the mighty Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Now, the German car manufacturer has published the first video commercial of the new X7. During the video, the driver of the German SUV is tranformed into an everyday super hero. But BMW sais every X7 driver can become a hero.
As a reminder, the new X7 is the largest SUV in the Bavarian car manufacturer line-up. It is 5,151 millimetres in length, 2,000 millimetres wide and 1,805 millimetres tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,105 millimetres. Seven seats as standard but the middle row can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option. Boot capacity can be expanded from 326 litres to a maximum 2,120 litres.
Engine line-up: 3.0 liter petrol unit with 340 HP and 450 Nm; V8 4.4 liter petrol unit with 463 HP and 650 Nm; 3.0 liter diesel unit with 265 HP and 620, 3.0 liter diesel unit with 400 HP and 760 Nm. All engines are matted to an eight speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to be unveiled in Geneva
This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Vauxhall Combo Van and Life get new range of accesories
Vauxhall wants to offer more opportunities for its UK clients and readies some accessories for the Combo. In both its variants, the Life and the Van. ...
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
