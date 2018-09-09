BMW X3 M and X4 M - official camouflaged pictures

BMW has published the first pictures with the upcoming BMW X3 M and X4 M. Both cars were previewed by some camouflaged prototypes which have been used to lead the car pack during the Nurburgring DTM stage this weekend in Germany.





For now we know that both cars will come with a six cylinder 3.0 liter engine but we do not know how much power it will deliver. According to some rumors, the unit will be able to offer 450 HP and 475 HP with the Competition Pack.





The xDrive system will be offered standard. A rear M differential and other M goodies will be part of the standard cars. In the design side we will see some interesting modifications: new and more agressive spoilers, a quad exhaust tailpipe and a unique air diffuser.





The new X3 M and X4 M will set benchmarks in terms of dynamics in their respective vehicle segment said BMW M president, Frank van Meel.

