BMW X2 UK pricing announced
2 March 2018 13:37:01
A few months since the official launch of the model, BMW is rolling out the sales of its new BMW X2 across Europe. The UK market is among them, ready to receive the sporty version of the BMW X1.
The BMW X2 is two centimetres shorter and more than seven centimetres lower than the BMW X1, yet has the same wheelbase. Featuring short overhangs, it also has a stretched, coupé-style roofline and slim window graphic.
Full-LED headlights as standard on Sport, M Sport and M Sport X models. The bi-LED light for low beam and high beam is highly effective at illuminating the road.
The M Sport and M Sport X models are available with wheels in sizes up to 20-inch, a standout feature in this segment. As standard, both models are fitted with 19-inch wheels. The standard rims for the SE model are 17-inch V-Spoke style light alloy wheels, but ten other rim designs can be specified as an option.
The side skirts of the BMW X2 are among its signature features and contribute to its rugged good looks. The cladding is black on the SE and Sport models and Frozen Grey on the M Sport X. The C-pillars host two characteristic BMW features: the hallmark BMW Hofmeister kink and, for the first time on a BMW X model, the BMW roundel.
On the SE and Sport models, the rear bumper comes in the vehicle colour and matt black. The M Sport models feature a diffuser-look cladding inlay in Dark Shadow metallic. M Sport X models, meanwhile, get a bespoke diffuser insert in the contrast colour Frozen Grey.
The interior of the M Sport model comes with a Micro Hexagon fabric Anthracite/Alcantara combination, with the M Sport X adding leather upholstery as standard. Eye-catching highlights can be added by opting for the new perforated Dakota leather in Magma Red or the Micro Hexagon fabric Anthracite/Alcantara combination upholstery with yellow contrast stitching to match the Galvanic Gold metallic exterior paint shade.
An optional lighting package within the Plus pack allows drivers to set a stylish lighting mood for the interior of their BMW X2 by choosing from the colours Orange, Lilac, Mint, Bronze, Blue and White. The LED lighting in the trim surfaces of the instrument panel and door panels forms a continuous band that extends all the way around the cabin to the rear. One of the most distinctive options on the list is the panoramic roof, which adds to the sense of spaciousness inside the BMW X2. The front section of the panoramic roof tilts and slides open, just like a conventional sunroof.
At launch, the X2 xDrive20d diesel variant will be available, with prices starting at £33,980. It generates maximum output of 190hp and 400Nm of torque enabling a zero to 62mph time of 7.7 seconds. Official fuel consumption is still highly impressive 61.4mpg, while CO2 emissions are as low as 121g/km. Further attractive variants of the BMW X2 will be added to the Sports Activity Coupé’s line-up in early 2018 – in the shape of the four-cylinder X2 sDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d.
