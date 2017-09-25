Home » News » BMW » BMW X2 shines in Milano

BMW X2 shines in Milano

25 September 2017 13:17:13

The new BMW X2 sporting Digital Camouflage was exposed on the streets of Milan during Fashion Week (20-25 September). According to BMW, the new X2 is  is still far from being ready for its market debut. 

The newest Sports Activity Coupé in the BMW X family is beginning to get out and about in its most congenial environment – the urban jungle. 

BMW X2 shines in Milano
BMW X2 shines in Milano Photos
The unit which was exposed in Milan had a special outfit for this ocasion. The athletic silhouette of the new BMW X2 was attired in a spectacular camouflage effect, with tones of yellow, gray, and black that highlight its sporty and stylish qualities. 

As you may have read, the upcoming BMW X2 will be built on the X1 architecture and will feature the same engine line-up. We are talking about the 1.5 and 2.0 liter petrol unit and about the 1.5 and 2.0 liter diesel engines. The world premiere of the new BMW X2 is probably to take place during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Tags: , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

Source: BMW

BMW X2 shines in Milano Photos (4 photos)
  • BMW X2 shines in Milano
  • BMW X2 shines in Milano
  • BMW X2 shines in Milano
  • BMW X2 shines in Milano

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Subaru Forester offered with EyeSight as standard

    Subaru Forester offered with EyeSight as standard

  2. Volvo XC40 UK pricing announced

    Volvo XC40 UK pricing announced

  3. Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi becoming popular in London

    Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi becoming popular in London

  4.  
  5. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross UK pricing announced

    Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross UK pricing announced

  6. Volvo XC40, the first car to offer Care by Volvo program

    Volvo XC40, the first car to offer Care by Volvo program

  7. Volvo XC40 officially enters small SUV market

    Volvo XC40 officially enters small SUV market

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 1973 BMW 2002 tii

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

2018 Acura RLX officially revealed2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in DecemberLamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in AlabamaMercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announcedJaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...

Videos

BMW Z4 Concept - First official videoBMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
Copyright CarSession.com