BMW X2 shines in Milano
25 September 2017 13:17:13
The new BMW X2 sporting Digital Camouflage was exposed on the streets of Milan during Fashion Week (20-25 September). According to BMW, the new X2 is is still far from being ready for its market debut.
The newest Sports Activity Coupé in the BMW X family is beginning to get out and about in its most congenial environment – the urban jungle.
The unit which was exposed in Milan had a special outfit for this ocasion. The athletic silhouette of the new BMW X2 was attired in a spectacular camouflage effect, with tones of yellow, gray, and black that highlight its sporty and stylish qualities.
As you may have read, the upcoming BMW X2 will be built on the X1 architecture and will feature the same engine line-up. We are talking about the 1.5 and 2.0 liter petrol unit and about the 1.5 and 2.0 liter diesel engines. The world premiere of the new BMW X2 is probably to take place during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
