Home » News » BMW » BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version

BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version

3 June 2019 15:25:37

A few days ago, BMW unveiled the X1 facelift model. The new SUV comes with some minor design tweaks, with some interior upgrades and also with the Euro6D-Temp and Euro6D petrol and diesel engines.

But on the engine list, BMW has put an Easter Egg, if we can call it like that. We are speaking about the first X1 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

The model is scheduled to enter production in Spring 2020 and it will deliver the same amount of pleasure but with electric drive.

BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version
The BMW X1 xDrive25e will havea a three cylider 1.5 liter engine with 125 horsepower and a 92 HP electric unit. The battery pack fitted in the car will have a capacity of 9.7 kWh and will deliver about 50 kilometers in all-electric mode under the NEDC test cycle. 

Unfortuantly, these are all the details we have about the new X1 xDrive25e. With all the info we will come prior to debut. 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance

    Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance

  2. Hyundai has a new hybrid for Europe: the 2020 Kona Hybrid

    Hyundai has a new hybrid for Europe: the 2020 Kona Hybrid

  3. Video: Mercedes-AMG A45 spied again around the Nurburgring

    Video: Mercedes-AMG A45 spied again around the Nurburgring

  4.  
  5. BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version

    BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version

  6. The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny

    The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny

  7. Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser

    Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser

Related Specs

  1. 2002 BMW M3 GTR Strassenversion

    Engine: V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhpN/A

  2. 2008 BMW M3 Race Version

    Engine: P65 Light Alloy V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 361.7 kw / 485 bhpN/A

  3. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  4. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  5. 1980 BMW M1 Procar

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 350.5 kw / 470.0 bhp @ 9000 rpm, Torque: 382.34 nm / 282.0 ft lbs @ 7000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Mountiaq Concept announcedSkoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligenceBMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...

Various News

Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 yearsCadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...

Motorsports

Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia DusterArmed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...

Videos

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UKAlfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Copyright CarSession.com