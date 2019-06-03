BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version
3 June 2019 15:25:37
A few days ago, BMW unveiled the X1 facelift model. The new SUV comes with some minor design tweaks, with some interior upgrades and also with the Euro6D-Temp and Euro6D petrol and diesel engines.
But on the engine list, BMW has put an Easter Egg, if we can call it like that. We are speaking about the first X1 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The model is scheduled to enter production in Spring 2020 and it will deliver the same amount of pleasure but with electric drive.
The BMW X1 xDrive25e will havea a three cylider 1.5 liter engine with 125 horsepower and a 92 HP electric unit. The battery pack fitted in the car will have a capacity of 9.7 kWh and will deliver about 50 kilometers in all-electric mode under the NEDC test cycle.
Unfortuantly, these are all the details we have about the new X1 xDrive25e. With all the info we will come prior to debut.
-
