BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero

Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW.





Karma Automotive’s new 2020 Revero luxury electric vehicle will use a BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG to power an on-board electric generator and enhance overall vehicle performance.





Karma’s engineering team embarked on a complete redesign of the all-electric powertrain that underpins the new 2020 Revero. After extensive evaluation the team selected the highly-charged BMW engine as the optimal choice to support a new and more powerful high-voltage NMC lithium-ion battery pack and a new, transversely mounted, twin-motor rear drive module (RDM). The new Revero will debut at Auto Shanghai 2019 later this month and reach retailer showrooms during the second half of this year.





The enhanced technology found in the 2020 Revero improves 0-60mph performance, according to Bob Kruse, Karma’s Chief Technology Officer, noting that the car will hit that mark in 4.5 seconds, nearly a full second faster than the model it replaces.





BMW AG started working with Karma in 2015 to help develop the onboard generator systems used in the company’s new Revero.













