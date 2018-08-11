BMW will recall 323.700 vehicles in Europe due to an EGR problem

BMW investigations have revealed that - similar to the current Korean situation - an Exhaust-Gas-Recirculation (EGR) module malfunction may, in rare cases, cause fires in some BMW diesel vehicles in the European market. 323.700 vehicles are affected by this new recall campaign.





The BMW Group has decided to carry out a technical campaign to check the EGR module and replace any faulty components on the potentially affected vehicles.





In the European market this technical action relates to the EGR module of BMW 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6 vehicles with 4-cylinder diesel engines (production from April 2015 until September 2016) and 6-cylinder diesel engines (production from July 2012 until June 2015).





Part of this EGR module is the EGR cooler. In some cases, small quantities of the glycol coolant can escape and build up in the EGR module. When combined with carbon and oil sediments, this deposit can become combustible. With the high temperatures of the exhaust gases in this unit, these deposits can ignite. In rare cases this may cause melting of the intake manifold and in extreme cases a fire may result.





This technical campaign has been decided in accordance with the EU approved guidelines for risk assessment. Customers with affected vehicles will be contacted as soon as possible.

