10 January 2018 10:26:20

BMW has officially published the pictures and the details of the facelifted BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer. We don't know for sure, but there is a chance to see both models during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show.

Both models will be available on the market starting this March. On the front part of the car we see a bigger kidney grille, a newly design apron and modified fog lights. At the back there are a new rear apron and redesigned tailpipes. On the four-cylinder engines, all cars will get twin exhaust with 90 mm pipes. 

BMW unveiled the revised BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer
BMW unveiled the revised BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer Photos
Two new exterior colours (Jucaro Beige and Sunset Orange) and six new light-alloy wheel designs in 17, 18 and 19-inch formats increase the scope for individualisation. New electronic selector lever in models with seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission or eight-speed Steptronic.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer engines develop outputs from 80 kW/109 hp to 170 kW/231 hp, the power units for the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer from 80 kW/109 hp to 141 kW/192 hp. Combined-cycle fuel economy for the new engine family comes in at between 6.4 and 4.3 l/100 km (44.1 and 65.7 mpg imp), which equates to combined CO2 emissions of 147–112 g/km.

Plug-in hybrid BMW 225xe iPerformance Active Tourer with electric range of 45 kilometres (28 miles), system output of 224 hp and combined fuel economy of 2.5–2.3 l/100 km (113–122.8 mpg imp).

