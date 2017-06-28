Home » News » BMW » BMW Spartanburg plant in US becomes largest in the group

BMW Spartanburg plant in US becomes largest in the group

28 June 2017

Increased sales of SUV even in the premium segment benefited BMW's US plant dedicated to such models. On 23 June 1992, the BMW Group announced its decision to build its US plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Continuous expansion of the plant and the decision to build the BMW X models in Spartanburg have made the plant the largest manufacturing facility in the BMW Group production network within the space of 25 years. 

During the ceremony to mark the anniversary, the all-new BMW X3 rolled off the production line in Spartanburg. More than 1.5 million BMW X3 vehicles have been delivered to customers worldwide since it was first launched at the end of 2003. The new BMW X3 will be launched in fall 2017.

The BMW Group has invested eight billion US dollars in the production location to date and produced around 3.9 million vehicles since going online on 8 September 1994.
The BMW Group produces BMW X models in Spartanburg for the US and global markets. With record production of more than 411,000 units in 2016, Spartanburg is the largest BMW Group plant worldwide. Around 1,400 BMW X3, X4, X5, and X6 vehicles come off the assembly line every working day. Maximum production capacity is 450,000 vehicles per year.

Around 70 percent of the vehicles produced in Spartanburg are exported to more than 140 countries worldwide. The Spartanburg plant employs more than 9,000 people.



