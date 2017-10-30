BMW revealed the 2018 M5 MotoGP Safety Car
30 October 2017 12:45:20
|Tweet
Innovative high-performance cars for safety at the highest level of motorcycle racing: the BMW M GmbH has remained true to this principle throughout nearly 20 years of partnership with the MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports, and as the “Official Car of MotoGP”.
During the MotoGP season finale in Valencia (10th to 12th November) BMW will call on duty the new M5 Safety Car. The new German limousine comes with some exterior modifications that can be found on the BMW M Performance list (side sills, rear diffusor, rear spoiler, front kidney grille, door mirror caps and air breather slats). The car also comes with an exterior painted with some inspiration taken from the brand new M8 GTE racing car.
Under the hood, the new 2018 BMW M5 uses a tweaked version of the old V8 4.4 biturbo engine. Now it delivers 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The engine power is sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission with Drivelogic and thanks to an all-wheel drive system named M xDrive.
As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, while the run from not to 200 km/h is done in 11.1 seconds.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
BMW revealed the 2018 M5 MotoGP Safety Car
2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo is here - official pictures and details
This is the new Ford Mustang RTR
-
This Volkswagen Golf R facelift has 400 HP thanks to ABT Sportsline
Alpine A110 Cup - official pictures and details
Ferrari FXX K Evo will be unveiled this weekend
Related Specs
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1973 BMW 2002 tiiEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1973 BMW 2002 TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...