BMW published a teaser video with the upcoming 8 Series Gran Coupe
25 May 2019 08:59:37
BMW has published a teaser video with the all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe. According to the German car manufacturer, the car will be unveiled "soon" but we do not know how soon is soon.
According to some insiders, this four-door sports car is currently in the final phase of development for series production and the world premiere will took place during the BMW Group #NextGen event set to be held at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019.
All we know for now is that the new model will have bigger interior space and will be more easy to use thanks to the two extra doors.
On the engine side we will probably get the same versions as on the 8 Series Coupe. YOu will be able to buy the M850i Gran Coupe with a V8 4.4 liter engine and 530 horsepower or the 840d Gran Coupe which can deliver 320 and a monstrous 680 Nm peak of torque.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
