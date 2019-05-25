BMW published a teaser video with the upcoming 8 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has published a teaser video with the all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe. According to the German car manufacturer, the car will be unveiled "soon" but we do not know how soon is soon.





According to some insiders, this four-door sports car is currently in the final phase of development for series production and the world premiere will took place during the BMW Group #NextGen event set to be held at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019.





All we know for now is that the new model will have bigger interior space and will be more easy to use thanks to the two extra doors.





On the engine side we will probably get the same versions as on the 8 Series Coupe. YOu will be able to buy the M850i Gran Coupe with a V8 4.4 liter engine and 530 horsepower or the 840d Gran Coupe which can deliver 320 and a monstrous 680 Nm peak of torque.

Tags: 8 series gran coupe, bmw, bmw 8 series, bmw 8 series gran coupe

