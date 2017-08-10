Home » News » BMW » BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models

BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models

10 August 2017 12:25:52

BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new BMW and MINI vehicles with emissions of 130g/km or less. This will enable customers to drive away in a new cleaner Euro-6 BMW from under £155 per month (plus initial rental) and MINI under £130 per month (plus initial rental).

The BMW Group Lower Emissions Allowance includes progressive vehicles in the range such as the BMW i3, i8 and MINI Countryman PHEV and will start with immediate effect, initially running until 31 December, 2017.

To qualify for the Lower Emissions Allowance a prospective customer will need to trade in a diesel-powered Euro-4 standard or older vehicle, of any brand, and their chosen replacement car must be either an all-electric car, such as the BMW i3, a plug-in hybrid or a Euro 6-standard vehicle with CO2 emissions of 130g/km or less.
To ensure fairness for those customers wishing to upgrade to a cleaner, more modern vehicle they will be given a suitable average price for their existing car. This is provided they have owned it for at least 12 months and the new lower emissions vehicle is purchased in the same name and address as the older car they are replacing.



