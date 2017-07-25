BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures

BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new BMW M8 GTE. Behind the wheels of the new German model were Martin Tomczyk and Maxime Martin.





“To see the BMW M8 GTE on the racetrack makes me very proud. Everyone involved has done a magnificent job in recent months to allow us to reach this milestone in the development of our new flagship for the GT racing scene,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt.





The new BMW M8 GTE will be officially unveiled this weekend during the 24 Hours of Spa race. But the car will continue to do some tests before the official debut which is scheduled for January 2018. Before then, the BMW M8 GTE will undergo many more tests at racetracks in Europe and North America to ensure it is ideally prepared for its race debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona.





“Firstly, I feel very honoured to have been able to drive at the first real test of the BMW M8 GTE on the racetrack. I had great fun with the car. The BMW M8 GTE is good to drive from the outset, and it is easy for us drivers to work out the way it handles, which is important,” said Tomczyk.





Tags: bmw, bmw m8, bmw m8 gte, m8 gte

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles, Motorsports

Source: BMW