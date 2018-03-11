Home » News » BMW » BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

11 March 2018 07:02:50

BMW is going to crush its Stuttgart competition in the close future. At least that is what the new M8 Gran Coupe Concept said during this year Geneva Motor Show, where it was officially unveiled.

The face of the new BMW 8 Series is evident in the new Concept’s front-end graphic. The contours of the radiator grille kidneys broaden as they descend towards the road, emphasising the car’s low centre of gravity. As on early BMW coupes, the kidney elements are linked by an unbroken grille surround, creating a large single element. The headlights are positioned slightly higher than the kidneys and give them the impression of sitting lower.

Within the headlights, the lighting technology familiar from the M8 GTE endurance racer provides a dynamic, hexagonal interpretation of BMW’s signature four-eyed front end.
BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official
BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official Photos

The rear of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe with wide track and flared wheel arches hint at the car’s performance capability. Horizontal lines break up the rear end stylistically, allowing the area below the rear spoiler to catch more light and adding extra visual agility. At the outer edges, the slim, sculpted rear lights with black glass covers underscore the car’s wide stance on the road. Below them, the bumper picks up the front apron’s dynamic theme. The prominent diffuser and two sets of familiar M twin exhaust tailpipes together send out a clear message of absolute performance.

The new model sees the BMW Group looking ahead to the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Gran Coupe, which will be presented during the course of 2019 and round off the BMW 8 Series family.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, Concept Cars

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official Photos (2 photos)
  • BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official
  • BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

    BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

  2. Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro launched in Geneva

    Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro launched in Geneva

  3. McLaren Senna GTR unveiled as a track-only concept

    McLaren Senna GTR unveiled as a track-only concept

  4.  
  5. Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners

    Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners

  6. Range Rover SV Coupe, luxury SUV reinvented

    Range Rover SV Coupe, luxury SUV reinvented

  7. 2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

    2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2006 BMW Mille Miglia Coupe Concept

    Engine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  3. 2001 BMW X Coupe Concept

    Engine: Turbodiesel 6 Cyl, Power: 137.2 kw / 184.0 bhp, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332.0 ft lbs

  4. 2005 BMW Z4 Coupe Concept

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Aston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision ConceptAston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision Concept
We all know Aston Martin as the producer of one of the most exclusive supercars, with powerful engines and sporty looks. But Aston martin wants to be ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
Copyright CarSession.com