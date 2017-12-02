Home » News » BMW » BMW M5 goes into production

BMW M5 goes into production

2 December 2017 06:45:00

The new 2018 BMW M5 was officially unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The most powerful production high performance sedan in history comes with a price of 102,600 USD (plus 995 USD destination and handling). 

According to BMW, the car entered production at Dingolfing plant in Southern Bavaria. The first units will go into Europe, but US clients won't have to wait too long to get their hands on the new performance sedan. 

The deliveries will begin almost simultaneously in March 2018. Under the hood, the new 2018 BMW M5 uses a tweaked version of the old V8 4.4 biturbo engine. Now it delivers 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The engine power is sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission with Drivelogic and thanks to an all-wheel drive system named M xDrive. 

BMW M5 goes into production
As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, while the run from not to 200 km/h is done in 11.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h but with the M Driver's package it can go up to 305 km/h. 

The M xDrive system offers five driving modes. The first one is 4x4 with DSC on. the second one is named MDM (M Dynamic Mode) and is 4x4 but more torque is sent to the rear axle. After you will stop the DSC the M xDrive will come with three other modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD. 

Latest Car News

