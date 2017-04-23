BMW M4 CS will be built in just 3.000 units
23 April 2017 06:35:32
|Tweet
If you are looking to buy the new BMW M4 CS you have to hurry up. According to the Bavarian car manufacturer, the model will be built in just 3.000 units.
"We were surprised by the demand for the M4 GTS. All 700 units were sold out within four weeks. For various reasons we couldn’t build anymore, but there was a clear business case for a more track-focused M4 to slot in above the M4 Competition and below the GTS. And that’s how the M4 CS came about", said BMW M’s Marketing Chief, Peter Quintus.
As a reminder, the M4 CS was developed in order to fill up the place between the M4 equipped with Competition Pack and the M4 GTS (this one is not available any more). Under the hood, the 3.0 liter six cylinder engine delivers 460 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. We are talking about a 10 HP and 50 Nm more than the M4 equipped with Competition Pack. The car can be fitted only with the M DCT transmission. As a result, the run from stand still to 100 km/h is done in 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h.
The M4 CS is also 32 kilograms lighter and has some suspension tweaks in order to become a more track-focused model.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Audi Q4 RS will have at least 400 HP. 2019 is the release year
Seven people kissed an Optima for 50 hours. Only one has win it!
BMW M4 CS will be built in just 3.000 units
-
2017 Volkswagen Polo GTI will have a 2.0 TSI engine
2018 Lexus NX facelift - Official pictures and details
Ford could use bamboo in their cars
Related Specs
2003 BMW Z4 3.0iEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSAEngine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...