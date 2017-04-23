BMW M4 CS will be built in just 3.000 units

If you are looking to buy the new BMW M4 CS you have to hurry up. According to the Bavarian car manufacturer, the model will be built in just 3.000 units.





"We were surprised by the demand for the M4 GTS. All 700 units were sold out within four weeks. For various reasons we couldn’t build anymore, but there was a clear business case for a more track-focused M4 to slot in above the M4 Competition and below the GTS. And that’s how the M4 CS came about", said BMW M’s Marketing Chief, Peter Quintus.





As a reminder, the M4 CS was developed in order to fill up the place between the M4 equipped with Competition Pack and the M4 GTS (this one is not available any more). Under the hood, the 3.0 liter six cylinder engine delivers 460 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. We are talking about a 10 HP and 50 Nm more than the M4 equipped with Competition Pack. The car can be fitted only with the M DCT transmission. As a result, the run from stand still to 100 km/h is done in 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h.





The M4 CS is also 32 kilograms lighter and has some suspension tweaks in order to become a more track-focused model.





Tags: 2017 bmw m4 cs, bmw m4, bmw m4 cs

Posted in BMW, Various News

Source: BMW