BMW M340i xDrive has 382 horsepower and will be unveiled in LA

The new BMW 3 Series was unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Now, the German car manufacturer has a suprise for its fans. During the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, BMW will unveil the most powerful 3 Series in the current range.





We are talking about the M340i xDrive version wich will serve as a buffer until the new M3 will get on the market.





Under the hood of the new BMW M340i xDrive is a 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine which can deliver 382 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to an 8 speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the model runs from not to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.





ALso, the M340i xDrive comes with M Sport suspensions, M Sport differential and a 25% stiffer body. Customers will also get new brakes, a sport steering wheel and Alcantara sport seats.

