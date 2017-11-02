BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
2 November 2017 05:08:48
|Tweet
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition.
The car makes its world premiere to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the M3 in the US with a unique design created by BMW Group Designworks, built through BMW Individual.
With the launch of the first generation BMW M3 in 1986, BMW M revolutionized the sports car as it was, built first and foremost for performance. Originally conceived as homologation special for Group A Touring car racing – as seen in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM), it became the most successful touring car in the history of BMW.
Its arrival to the US market in 1987 signaled the birth of the legend in America and to celebrate its first 30 years on the road and track, BMW Group Designworks teamed up with BMW Individual to create a one of a kind design highlighting its Motorsport heritage through American iconography.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
-
Toyota celebrates 60 years on the US market
Volvo to fight against ocean plastics during Volvo Ocean Race
Robutt is testing Ford Fiesta seats
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 BMW 330Ci ClubsportEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2003 BMW 330i Performance PackageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1988 BMW M3Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 143.2 kw / 192.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 230.5 nm / 170.0 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...