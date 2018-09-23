Home » News » BMW » BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup

23 September 2018 08:40:13

A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special 2 Series for this competition and in 2016 they have updated it. 

Now, BMW has managed to extend its contracts with the racing series and the partner Dunlop by two more seasons. As a result, the German car manufacturer decided to release a special package for the M235i Racing Cup.

The special pack is named Evo Pack and comes with an updated software for the engine and some aerodynamic tweaks. Also, the car was named M240i Racing Cup. 

Last, but not least is a more consistent prize for 2019 season. The most successful teams will receive 100,000 euros in prize money, 25,000 euros more than before. 

