BMW launched the M5 Edition 35 Jahre

BMW M5 is turning 35 and to celebrate this the German car manufacturer decided to deliver a special edition of the current M5. Its name is BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre (Jahre means years in German tongue) and it will be built in just 350 units. 35 of them will be available to order in the US.





The M5 Edition 35 Jahre is based on the current M5 Competition which means the V8 4.4 liter biturbo engine delivers an impressive 625 horsepower.





On the outside you will see the special BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey II color for the body complemented by the exclusive 20 inch wheels finished in Graphite Grey. Brake calipers are painted in black while the M5 name on the back of the car has dissapeared.





Inside the cabin there is BMW Individual Merino black leather M Sport seats and some gold accessories on the doors, dashboard and center console. The cup holders cover also has a M5 Edition 35 Years writing in white. The price for this special edition is $128,995.

Tags: bmw, bmw m5, bmw m5 edition 35 jahre, m5, m5 edition 35 jahre

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles