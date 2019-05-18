BMW launched the M5 Edition 35 Jahre
BMW M5 is turning 35 and to celebrate this the German car manufacturer decided to deliver a special edition of the current M5. Its name is BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre (Jahre means years in German tongue) and it will be built in just 350 units. 35 of them will be available to order in the US.
The M5 Edition 35 Jahre is based on the current M5 Competition which means the V8 4.4 liter biturbo engine delivers an impressive 625 horsepower.
On the outside you will see the special BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey II color for the body complemented by the exclusive 20 inch wheels finished in Graphite Grey. Brake calipers are painted in black while the M5 name on the back of the car has dissapeared.
Inside the cabin there is BMW Individual Merino black leather M Sport seats and some gold accessories on the doors, dashboard and center console. The cup holders cover also has a M5 Edition 35 Years writing in white. The price for this special edition is $128,995.
BMW launched the M5 Edition 35 Jahre Photos (13 photos)
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept

For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van

We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence

BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Bugatti uses Paul Ricard circuit for Chiron and Chiron Sport

If you buy a Bugatti Chiron you should know how to drive it. Not on the street, but especially on the race track. To help its clients to better understand ...
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster

A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
