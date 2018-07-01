BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature

I'm pretty sure that you have heard of cars that were painted or features some gold finishes. But this time, BMW did it in factory.





With the BMW i3 and BMW i8 Starlight Edition the German marquee customers will get some actual 24-carat gold dust which was integrated in the paint.





If you will take a close look you'll see that the gold dust is infused on to the body, from the front fascia down to the black rear end.





BMW will produce only 2 cars, one i8 and one i3 and both of them will be sold in a a charitable auction supporting the Dagmar and Václav Havel Foundation VIZE 97. Both models are based on the series versions.





The 23.75-carat gold dust was provided by Liebscher Blattgold GmbH and the surface finish was made with some help from Toplac, an official partner of BMW ColorSystem in the Czech Republic, which represents BASF paints producers.





