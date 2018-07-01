Home » News » BMW » BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature

BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature

1 July 2018 15:40:10

I'm pretty sure that you have heard of cars that were painted or features some gold finishes. But this time, BMW did it in factory. 

With the BMW i3 and BMW i8 Starlight Edition the German marquee customers will get some actual 24-carat gold dust which was integrated in the paint. 

If you will take a close look you'll see that the gold dust is infused on to the body, from the front fascia down to the black rear end.

BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature
BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature Photos
BMW will produce only 2 cars, one i8 and one i3 and both of them will be sold in a a charitable auction supporting the Dagmar and Václav Havel Foundation VIZE 97. Both models are based on the series versions. 

The 23.75-carat gold dust was provided by Liebscher Blattgold GmbH and the surface finish was made with some help from Toplac, an official partner of BMW ColorSystem in the Czech Republic, which represents BASF paints producers. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature Photos (4 photos)
  • BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature
  • BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature
  • BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature
  • BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Sir Elton John's Bentley Continental GT Speed will head to auction

    Sir Elton John's Bentley Continental GT Speed will head to auction

  2. BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature

    BMW is launching the i3 and i8 Starlight Edition - 24-Carat Gold Dust is a feature

  3. From 2019, Audi will apply the two-tone paint in one spraying process

    From 2019, Audi will apply the two-tone paint in one spraying process

  4.  
  5. 148 Nissan Leaf batteries were used to power this stadium

    148 Nissan Leaf batteries were used to power this stadium

  6. This is the new McLaren 600LT

    This is the new McLaren 600LT

  7. 2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated

    2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2003 BMW 330i Performance Package

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSA

    Engine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UKRenault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...

Concept Cars

Polestar 1 makes European debut in GenevaPolestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...

Custom Cars

Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armourSkoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...

Future Cars

Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debutSkoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...

Market News

McLaren celebrates 15.000 units producedMcLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...

Gadgets

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Various News

Nissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAPNissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAP
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...

Motorsports

Bentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes PeakBentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes Peak
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...

Videos

This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - VideoThis old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
Copyright CarSession.com