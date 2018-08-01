BMW is building a new factory in Hungary
1 August 2018 16:47:27
The BMW Group continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to be built in Hungary, close to the town of Debrecen. It will come at an investment of approximately €1 billion, offer capacity of up to 150,000 units a year and create over 1,000 new jobs.
“The BMW Group’s decision to build this new plant reaffirms our perspective for global growth. After significant investments in China, Mexico and the USA, we are now strengthening our activities in Europe to maintain a worldwide balance of production between Asia, America and our home continent,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the BMW AG Board of Management.
As you know, Europe is the most important market for the BMW Group. In 2017 it accounted for almost 45 percent of all vehicle sales, with 1.1 million units sold. Up to the end of June 2018, the BMW Group grew in many markets across the continent, with vehicle deliveries totalling more than 560,000 units – a year-on-year rise of 1.2 percent.
The latest decision to develop the production network follows the BMW Group’s strategic principle of balanced global growth and represents the next logical step in the implementation of BMW Group Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT.
