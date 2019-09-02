BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition marks the end of the i8

Along the new BMW i3s, the German manufacturer is also introducing a special edition for its high-end hybrid sportscar. The BMW i8 receives the new Ultimate Sophisto Edition. This is the final chapter in the story of a very special car which, since its launch in 2014, has become the world’s most successful plug-in-hybrid sports car.





Both the i8 Coupe and Convertible feature Sophisto Grey metallic paint with E-Copper accents applied to the 20-inch radial-spoke BMW i light alloy wheels, kidney grille inserts and side skirt accent. The tailgate inlay is finished in High-gloss Black while C-pillar trim elements in Shadowline. The brake calipers are also painted High-gloss Black and feature blue detailing and BMW i badging.





The door sill plates display the words “Ultimate Sophisto Edition” and an interior badge adds the car’s status as being “1 of 200”. E-Copper detailing carries into the i8’s interior.





The i8 Coupe and Convertible Ultimate Sophisto Edition combine 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque with all-wheel drive, a CFRP passenger cell and an aluminum chassis to deliver an emotion-stirring, visceral driving experience. The i8 Coupe will sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds with the Roadster right behind in 4.4 seconds, all while delivering 69 MPGe.





The i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition will be available in a very limited 200 units globally, first-come, first-serve and will mark the end of production for the most successful plug-in hybrid sports car in the world.









