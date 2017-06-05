BMW i8 facelift will deliver 420 horsepower
5 June 2017 13:06:44
BMW is working on the i8 Spyder model. Also the German car manufacturer is developing the facelift for the i8. According to some rumors, both cars will be unveiled during the same event and will go on sale next year.
According to the same rumors, the upcoming BMW i8 facelift will come with revised headlamps, some subtle revisions to the bumpers while inside we expect to see BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system with updated software and gesture controls.
Under the hood, the current BMW i8 is using a hybrid powertrain that has a 1.5 liter petrol unit and an electric motor. Now, the i8 delivers 362 horsepower but the new i8 facelift might deliver 420 horsepower.
As for the i8 Spyder, the rumors are indicating that the model will come with a carbon-fiber hardtop but it will also be available in a soft-top variant.
