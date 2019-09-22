BMW i3 won't have a succesor

A few months ago we have heard some rumors suggesting BMW will discontinue the i3. And now, we do have the official confiramation.





According to Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales "there's no specific plan for an i3 successor,".





The same person said that the firm would be looking to bring "electrification more to the mainstream", which means we might see some current cars getting electrified.





For now we do not know when BMW will decide to end the production of the i3. Since 2013 on, BMW sold over 150,000 units and this is a good number for an electric car.

Tags: bmw, bmw electric car, bmw i3, i3

